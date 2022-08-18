MAI Capital Management Purchases 93 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $404.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

