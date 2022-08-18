MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DD opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

