MAI Capital Management Sells 382 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 490,936 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $47.83 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

