MAI Capital Management Sells 399 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

