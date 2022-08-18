MAI Capital Management Sells 596 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

