Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

