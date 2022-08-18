Manuel Bronstein Sells 2,452 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roblox by 65.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Roblox by 54.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 94,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 113.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

