Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMC opened at $172.83 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

