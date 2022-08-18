Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $25.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 4,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 168,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Marten Transport by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 162,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

