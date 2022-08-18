Mary Guilfoile Acquires 25,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $613.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.