MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 511,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 121,254 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.0 %

MDU opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

