Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

