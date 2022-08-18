Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
