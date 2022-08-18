Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,064 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

