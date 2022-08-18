Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.