Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,292 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 575.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 561,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 478,742 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

