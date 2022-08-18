MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Raised by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

