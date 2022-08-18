Michael A. Doyle Acquires 15,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $152,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,918.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Quanterix Stock Up 0.2 %

QTRX stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 102.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,824 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 81.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 425,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 56.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 414,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Quanterix

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

