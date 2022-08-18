Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 281,229 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Roblox worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

