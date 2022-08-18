Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,901,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

SMG stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

