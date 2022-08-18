Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.55.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $279.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.