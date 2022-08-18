Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 517,244 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 222.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 142,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

