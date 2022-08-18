Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Price Performance

CI opened at $291.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

