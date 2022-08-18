MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.50

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.47 ($0.32), with a volume of 968172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.75 ($0.34).

MJ Hudson Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

