Morgan Stanley Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $41.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Unum Group stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

