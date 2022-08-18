Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 214,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 287,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

