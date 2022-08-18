Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.38. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 22,253 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

About Navitas Semiconductor

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $855.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.