New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse Buys 100,000 Shares

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,841.03.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CSFB reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

