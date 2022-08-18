Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

