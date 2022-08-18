Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,568,198 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Newmont were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

