Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at 3.15, but opened at 3.35. Nextdoor shares last traded at 3.34, with a volume of 32,168 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,943,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 27,992,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,943,364 shares in the company, valued at 27,992,729.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,937,072 shares of company stock worth $31,816,502. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 3.38 and its 200 day moving average is 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,093,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

