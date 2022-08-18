NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,690 shares of company stock worth $2,324,360. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

