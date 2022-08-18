NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.
NYSE:NEX opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
