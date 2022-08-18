Nick Roberts Buys 16 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 942 ($11.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($182.12).

On Monday, July 4th, Nick Roberts purchased 16 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 962 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £153.92 ($185.98).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 912 ($11.02) on Thursday. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 905 ($10.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.23). The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 821.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 988.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,184.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.10).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

