Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $122.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

