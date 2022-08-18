Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.16

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 12133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,579 shares of company stock valued at $108,133. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

