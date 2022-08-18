Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,657 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 57.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

