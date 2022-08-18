Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.25 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Markel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,263.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,271.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,329.47. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,162.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

