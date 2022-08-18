Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $240.62 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day moving average of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.