Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,193 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.8 %

GPN opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 742.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.65.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

