Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 294 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

