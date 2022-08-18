Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 27,435.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $4,821,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 138,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $2,929,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of AI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 over the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

