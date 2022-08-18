Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

