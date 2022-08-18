Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,079 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 226.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 352,061 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 395,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

