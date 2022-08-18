Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RVT opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.