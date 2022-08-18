Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

