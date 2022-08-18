Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

