NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.96

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.96 and last traded at $141.47, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.75.
NV5 Global Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at NV5 Global
In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,017,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
