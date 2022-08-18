NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.96

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.96 and last traded at $141.47, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.75.

NV5 Global Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,017,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

About NV5 Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

