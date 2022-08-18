NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $180.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.05. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.