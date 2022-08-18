Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

