ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.4 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $373,702,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

