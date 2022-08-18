PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

